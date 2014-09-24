Cohen: TWC 'Asks' Should Not Be Cloaked in Public Interest

Comcast executive VP David Cohen Wednesday hammered home his criticism of Netflix and other Time Warner Cable deal critics, saying Discovery was the "poster child" for inappropriate complaints being made by programmers, and that Netflix had tried to dump traffic and slow its user's online experience in order to shift interconnection costs from itself to Comcast.

Cohen talked to reporters Wednesday about the Company's voluminous reply comments at the FCC (something close to 1,000 pages including exhibits).

He was asked about his tough charges that some of the critics were trying to extort various "asks" from the company in exchange for their support or at least silence on the deal, or that the deal's public advocacy groups were "chicken little" with shopworn arguments.

