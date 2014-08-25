Cohen Slams Critics of TWC Deal

Comcast executive VP David Cohen says some critics of his company's proposal to merge with Time Warner Cable are programmers who failed to negotiate better contracts in exchange for supporting the deal. He did not name names of those whose support was for sale.

"As in many prior transactions, various parties have attempted to use this review to advance agendas that have nothing to do with this transaction and to seek government support for parochial business interests that in many cases are seeking more money and distribution for themselves," he said in a lengthy blog posting Monday taking aim at the deal's critics, but also pointing out that it had a lot of fans as well.

Comcast has until Sept. 23 to file its official reply to those comments, but Cohen was getting a head start.

