Cohen: NBC ProxyRetrans Regime Could Be Part of Solution to 'Bitter' Disputes

Comcast EVP David Cohen says that NBC's new

proxy retrans approach to its affiliates might be one way to reduce the

number of retrans wrangles and could become a model for the industry.

At a Media Institute lunch in Washington Wednesday

Cohen, who heads up government affairs for the company, said that there were

few "must" items on its Washington

agenda, though a lot of issues it was interested in.

He did not initially volunteer retransmission consent as one

of them--the FCC is currently contemplating changes to--but added it to the

plate when asked.

"Retrans reform is on the agenda," he said. He

called one of the big "struggles" with the issue authority and

jurisdiction. The FCC has said its authority is limited to enforcing good faith

negotiations, though cable operators have argued it has leeway within that

mandate to act on things like standstill agreements and arbitration.

Comcast has a lot of skin in the game.

Cohen pointed out that Comcast--the largest cable

operator--"probably will pay more retrans than anyone else," and

as a programmer through NBCU, will also be a big recipient of

whatever retrans is paid by Comcast or others.

Referring to the announcement at the NBC affiliates meeting

Monday of the blanket retrans negotiation proposal, which was firstreported by B&C,

Cohen called it a ground-breaking relationship. "We actually think that is

part of a solution for having rational negotiations between pay TV providers

and a network and affiliates."

He said that if you look at some of the "bitter"

disputes, they involve "splinter" groups, and "less

rarely" involve the major providers. "We think the model that we

are trying to work through with our affiliates could be part of the

solution. It certainly is for our company and for the Pay TV providers who are

doing business with us."

Other issues on Comcast's Washington horizon are privacy,

piracy and the FCC's pending all-vid proceeding. He said there remained a lot

of work on broadband adoption. Among Comcast's pledged is to provide low-cost,

high-speed broadband to low income homes. That will also include providing

computers to those homes for $150 or perhaps cheaper.