Cohen: Comcast Must Scrutinize Investment in Wake of Title II

Comcast executive VP David Cohen says that the only certainty after the FCC's vote to reclassify ISPs as telecoms under Title II is the "inevitable litigation and years of regulatory uncertainty challenging an Order that puts in place rules that most of us agree with."

In a blog posting following the vote, Cohen said that Congress should step in, and signaled that the decision could affect its broadband investment plans.

"After seeing the Order [which the FCC won't release until it has addressed Republican dissents, according to FCC lawyers], we’ll have to engage in additional internal scrutiny on what our investment plans with respect to broadband will be going forward," said Cohen.

