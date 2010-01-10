Cohen: Clear Internet Rules Would Be Better Than Confusion

Comcast Executive VP David Cohen took to the blogosphere to

say that Comcast's opposition to the FCC's BitTorrent order is not a fight

about network neutrality.

Cohen said in a posting on comcastvoices.com that the

company still questions whether network neutrality rules are needed, it

supports "trying to make clear what the rules of the road are moving

forward," a point Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts made last week. Implicit

in that point is the one Comcast has been making in court: that there was no

posted speed limit sign or clear rules of the road when the FCC pulled Comcast

over.

Cohen's and Roberts' comments came in the wake of last

Friday's (Jan. 8) oral argument in the BitTorrent case. In that case, Comcast

argued that the FCC was wrong to adjudicate a complaint based on a policy

statement rather than established law, and did not give Comcast sufficient

notice or guidance on what kind of network management was out of bounds. The

FCC rules that Comcast's management/blocking of BitTorrent's peer-to-peer

file-transfer technology violated its open internet principles. It adopted

those principles after reclassifying Internet access as an information service

no longer subject to the mandatory access rules that apply to phone service.

Comcast and others this week will be weighing in on the

FCC's effort to codify those rules, which Comcast says would at least be better

than "the confusion of having the FCC try to enforce an unenforceable and

vague policy statement."