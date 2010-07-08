Coalition of the Unwilling: Comcast/NBCU Critics Unite

Comcast/NBCU

critics have joined to form a new group, the Coalition for Competition In

Media, which they announced with, among other things, full-page ads in the

Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times Thursday morning in advance of the House

Communications Subcommittee field hearing there on the deal.

The

coalition of 21 organizations, which says it opposes the deal "as

proposed," comprises a host of familiar deal critics including Free Press,

Bloomberg, Media Access Project, the Parents Television Council, and the

Writers Guilds East and West.

That

group ranges from ones that outright oppose the merger to those who are seeking

conditions like access to online content and carve-outs for independent

programming.

In

a letter to Subcommittee Chair Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and subcommittee member

Bobby Rush of Chicago (D-Ill.), the groups play off the title of the Chicago

hearing, "Comcast and NBC Universal: Who Benefits?," to answer that

question: "Not the American consumer; not small businesses; not media

industry workers; not the cause of diversity in programming; and not the

ongoing effort to build a more competitive media industry."

The

coalition says the merger's "threats" need to be "mitigated

through energetic applications of the government's regulatory authority."

The

group has also launched a Web site, http://www.competitioninmedia.org/.