Coalition of Spectrum Willing Highlights Concern Over Scoring Stations

The Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition met

with FCC officials last week, and left still concerned that the FCC would

discourage broadcaster participation in the auction by holding to a plan to pay

larger broadcasters more than smaller ones.

Such differential pricing according to size or audience, the

coalition has said, is not relevant to the price of a station's spectrum. It

says only two factors should be considered, 1) the effect of the station's

spectrum on the subsequent repacking of other stations after the reverse

auction portion of the incentive auction, and 2) the market price as determined

by the competitive bids by broadcasters to give up spectrum.

According to coalition executive director Preston Padden in

a letter to the commission on Sunday, he is concerned by comments from Wireless

Bureau chief Ruth Milkman and others at the meeting that they sill

"expressed a desire to retain the flexibility to pay more to 'big'

stations and less to 'small' stations.

Padden said that if by 'big' that the FCC might have to pay

more for a station that had a big effect on repacking of other stations, that

was understandable, but if that still mean according to size or audience,

population covered, or enterprise value, then that would be "picking

winners and losers" and suggested the FCC might wind up the ultimate loser

by reducing the amount of spectrum it was able to reclaim and was already

"driving away from the auction the very stations most likely to otherwise

consider surrendering their spectrum." That would be the smaller stations

in the bigger markets, the markets where the FCC most needs spectrum. "The

Coalition urges the Commission to clarify, at the earliest opportunity, that it

will not weigh or 'score' a station on any basis other than its preclusive

effect on repacking other stations," Padden wrote.

The coalition and others will have a chance to

give more input to the commission May 3 when it holds a workshop on its auction

band plan.