Coalition for Competition in Media Adds Three New Members
The Coalition for Competition in Media, a group formed to oppose the Comcast/NBCU merger proposal as
currently constituted,
has added three new members.
Public Knowledge, the Black Economic Council (BEC) and the Latino Business Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los
Angeles have teamed up with the coalition.
Public Knowledge and the BEC have called for more conditions on the deal--Comcast has already agreed to
various conditions in agreements with minority groups and unions--while the Latino Chamber has already filed
comments at the FCC opposing the merger.
Previously announced members of the coalition are Free Press, Bloomberg, Media Access Project and the Parents Television Council.
