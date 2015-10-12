CNN: We'll Have Podium Ready for Biden

CNN says it will have a podium (technically "lectern") ready if Vice President Joe Biden decides to jump into the presidential race, and does so by Tuesday evening.

The cable net released its lectern lineup for the Oct. 13 Democratic presidential candidate debate, and included the note that he would have a podium waiting if he threw his hat in the ring.

The lineup will be (left to right as they face the audience): James Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee. Clinton gets center chair as top vote getter in an average of polls since Aug. 1, with Sanders, who has since gained on Clinton, to her immediate right.

CNN debate coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.

Even though this is a Democratic debate, Republican debate audience magnet Donald Trump was getting some press Monday from the Boston Herald, Politico and others after telling a New Hampshire crowd that he didn't think the debate would be very well rated and tweeting: "'@TheFix: Tuesday's Democratic debate is missing just one thing: Donald Trump.' True, can you think of anyone who wants to watch?"

CNN continues to count down to the debate on-air, with 28 hours, 48 minutes, 02 seconds to go at press time.