CNN Suspends Brazile Contract

CNN paid political commentator Donna Brazile and the network have mutually agreed to suspend her contract, according to CNN, at least for the duration of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, which begins Monday (July 25).

Brazile, who is vice chair of the DNC, has been named interim chair through the election.

DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz has announced she will resign at the end of the convention in the wake of e-mails leaked by Wikileaks and showing that the party favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders, something Sanders had charged.

“Debbie Wasserman Schultz has made the right decision for the future of the Democratic Party. While she deserves thanks for her years of service, the party now needs new leadership that will open the doors of the party and welcome in working people and young people," said Sanders in a statement. "The party leadership must also always remain impartial in the presidential nominating process, something which did not occur in the 2016 race.”

CNN said it would reassess Brazile's contract following the convention and that she would comment on the convention for the network--Wasserman-Schultz is resigning at the end of the convention-in an unpaid capacity.