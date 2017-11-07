CNN Poll: Majority Say Trump Campaign Coordinated with Russia

According to a new poll from CNN, the vast majority of those polled say they believe the charges filed against some in the Trump campaign reflect an effort by the campaign to coordinate with Russia. While the President has dismissed charges of coordination, only 6% agree.

A whopping 83% said it was either a "widespread" effort (39%) or a limited effort ("just a few people") to coordinate. Only 6% said they thought there was no effort to coordinate with Russia.

The investigation of campaign ties of Russia clearly appear to have taken a toll (the President has slammed CNN and other media outlets for their coverage), with 44% saying they are very concerned about the reports, up from 27% in July, shortly after the story broke about Trump confidantes and advisors meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Still, the survey showed some improvement in views of how the President was handling that investigation, with 34% saying they approve, up from 31% in August, and 54% saying they disapprove, down from 59% in August. Still, the majority do not approve.

And while the President continues to hammer the media, the survey found that more people think the media are doing "enough" to prevent foreign countries from influencing future elections as think the President is (37%). Both scored higher than social media sites Twitter, Google and Facebook a 35%. Those three have been much in the news, and on the minds of legislators, given the Russian ads and social media posts they hosted.



Related: CNN Gets Drone Waiver

President Trump has a 36% approval rating, down a percentage point from October, which was a new low in CNN polling of his support, though it is within the margin of error.

His disapproval rating was also billed as a new high at 58%, also up just one percentage point.

The poll was conducted for CNN by SSRS Nov. 2-5 among 1,021 respondents. It has a sampling error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.