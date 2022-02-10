CNN Plus to Debut Dionne Warwick Docufilm

CNN Films has secured rights to the music documentary Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and will debut it on upstart streaming service CNN Plus when it launches this spring.

The documentary chronicles the life of the iconic R&B singer, from singing in her grandfather's church to her rise to music superstardom, to standing up to discrimination in America and across the world, according to the company.

“There have been many words to describe Dionne Warwick, however, for me, it comes down to one word: ‘genius,’” said Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over director/executive producer Dave Wooley, in a statement. "Her extraordinary voice is a gift that she uses for her art, and always also as an instrument for creating positive change, compassion, and social justice, wherever she is.”

