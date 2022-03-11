CNN Plus Finally Sets Launch Date

WarnerMedia has finally announced a launch date for CNN Plus, March 29.

The service will launch with a $5.99-a-month price tag, with subscribers also able to save a few bucks on a yearly rate of $59.99.

CNN will hoist its new streaming service in a unified app that combines the longstanding TV Everywhere access to the linear channel along with the gateway to the new SVOD offering.

“March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN Plus will be a critical part of our future,” said Andrew Morse, CNN executive VP and chief digital officer and head of CNN Plus. “I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform. We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it.”

Also read: CNN Plus Releases Full Content Slate

WarnerMedia is launching the digital version of its venerable cable news channel as it enters the final stages of being spun off from AT&T and merged with Discovery. It will soon be managed by newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

The subscription streaming version of CNN will offer a range of live and on-demand daily and weekly shows hosted by well-known CNN on-air talent, as well as newcomers, such as former NBA star turned social media influencer Rex Chapman.

“We’re excited for everyone to experience CNN Plus and see what we’ve been working on,” said Alex MacCallum, CNN worldwide head of product and general manager for CNN Plus. “We have a really compelling content offering with CNN’s world class journalists and are confident in the product offered at this compelling price.”