CNN Opens Online Access to Election Coverage

CNN has decided to un-gate online access to its Election Night In America cable network coverage over the web.

The network said Tuesday that given that it was "one of the most exciting and unusual presidential campaigns in America's history," such a significant election "warrants a significant response by those of us who have the privilege and responsibility of informing the public."

"That is why CNN is offering unrestricted access to Election Night in America coverage," the network said in a note to its audience.

The free access to CNN's network stream, which is usually only available to MVPD subs via CNNgo, will be available for 12 hours—4 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday—and includes CNN.com and mobile apps for Android and iOS.

The move also comes as CNN parent Time Warner and AT&T, which has proposed to buy Time Warner, are trying to assure Washington that Time Warner content will become more available online and over mobile devices if the deal is approved.