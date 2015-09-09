CNN Opens Debate to All Online Comers

CNN wants to show advertisers some more money while showing the upcoming GOP debate.

CNN said Wednesday it would provide free online viewing of CNN's coverage of the Sept. 16 debate, including on mobile platforms.

Ordinarily streaming CNN requires authentication that the viewer subscribes to an MVPD service providing CNN, but the cable net said it was providing what it called a "preview" of TV everywhere to provide extra eyeballs to advertisers, which it is reportedly asking big bucks for spots in the debate.

Fox's coverage of the first debate, which featured some Donald Trump-related fireworks, drew record numbers and CNN is looking for a similar audience for round two, which it is hosting.

"We’ve had huge advertiser interest across platforms for the debate, and by opening up the free preview, this will give advertisers additional exposure across platforms," a network spokesperson said. "Additionally, we’re digitally inserting ads into the CNNgo experience, which offers additional revenue."