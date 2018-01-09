CNN Makes White House Coverage Moves

CNN is shifting White House reporting team assignments effective Jan. 15 as President Donald Trump prepares to enter year two of his Administration.



Jim Acosta has been named chief White House correspondent, while Pamela Brown, who has been covering Justice, will join the White House beat as a senior White House correspondent along with Jeff Zelany, already in that role.



Still on the White House beat are correspondents Abby Phillip and Boris Sanchez, as well as reporter Kaitlan Collins.



But moving from the White House assignment is Sara Murray, who after three years of covering candidate and President Trump, will move to Justice, but with a focus on the Russia investigation so she still may not be far from the Trump-related action depending on where that investigation leads.



Also shifting from the White House beat is correspondent Joe Johns, who will cover the midterm elections and national politics.