CNN Launches Presidential Election App

CNN has launched a new CNN Politics mobile app to help users navigate a presidential election with more twists than a pretzel factory.

The app will track polls, delegate counts, primary voting, fund-raising and more, according to CNN.

The app, available to iOS users, will include exclusive data-driven stories and visuals trying to give users a sense of who is leading races and why, as well as news, enterprise reporting and personalized alerts on trends and stories.

The app was built in conjunction with CA Technologies, which is the branded sponsor of the app as well as the CNNPolitics.com hub that houses the app.

CNN will also push the app on TV via behind-the-scenes videos about its development and use it in election updates and social polling segments.

The latest twist in the campaign was Sen. Ted Cruz's pick this week of Carly Fiorina as a running mate.