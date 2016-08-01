CNN to Host Libertarian Town Hall

CNN will host an Aug. 3 town hall event in New York with the Libertarian Party candidates for President and Vice President.

Anderson Cooper will moderate the event with presidential candidate and former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson and vice presidential candidate William Weld.

The 9 p.m. ET event will be live streamed as well as air on CNN and CNN International and CNN en Español.

According to the latest CBS News poll (released Aug.1), Johnson gets 10% of the general election vote to Hillary Clinton’s 43% and Donald Trump's 38%—Clinton got a post convention bump after having been tied with Trump in two previous CBS News polls dating to July 14.