CNN Gives Its Political Podcasts TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 8.

On the strength of 813.5 million TV ad impressions, a CNN promo for its political podcasts is No. 1. In second place, Fox News also plugs a digital companion product by encouraging viewers to download the Fox News app.

Traditional broadcast networks offer some distraction from the relentless news cycle, as ABC promotes new drama Big Sky in third place, and Fox hypes The Masked Singer in fourth. And finally, Discovery and its siblings — including Animal Planet, HGTV and Food Network — get a general promo for their wide range of lifestyle programming (“Whatever you’re into, it’s on the Discovery family of networks”) in fifth.

Notably, the CNN spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (116) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) CNN political podcasts, CNN

Impressions: 813,531,897

Completion Rate: 98.47

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,168,504

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $70,761

2) Fox News app, Fox News

Impressions: 359,700,175

Completion Rate: 98.74

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $498,730

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $6,164

3) Big Sky, ABC

Impressions: 237,025,688

Completion Rate: 98.24

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,725,177

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $995,519

4) The Masked Singer, Fox

Impressions: 232,292,766

Completion Rate: 98.37

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,590,183

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $652,964

5) Discovery family of networks, Discovery Inc.

Impressions: 202,657,229

Completion Rate: 98.42

Attention Index: 100

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,058,162

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).