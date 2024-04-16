CNN Cancels ‘King Charles’ Series
Gayle King, Charles Barkley-hosted weekly talk show ends after five-month run
CNN has dunked its weekly, primetime talk show King Charles after a five-month run.
The series, which featured CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King and NBA Hall of Famer/Inside The NBA co-host Charles Barkley discussing topical issues, launched in November 2023 but failed to generate strong ratings, according to published reports.
The series, the brainchild of former CNN CEO Chris Licht, was expected to help build CNN’s primetime ratings, but drew lackluster ratings from the start. In December, Barkley criticized Nielsen for not accurately reporting all potential viewership for the show.
Overall, the series averaged 459,000 viewers through its run, according to Nielsen numbers reported by the New York Post.
The move comes during a particularly busy time for Barkley and his Inside The NBA show as the NBA playoffs launch this week.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.