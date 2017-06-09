CNBC/SurveyMonkey: Trump Scores With Small Businesses

According to the first ever CNBC/SurveyMonkey small business survey, 58% of respondents say they "approve" of the job President Donald Trump is doing.

Small businesses do lean towards Republicans in the survey, however, with 38% Republicans to only 23% Democrats.

Trump has pledged to lower taxes, which is the biggest issue for the largest segment of those small businesses (25%). That was followed by regulation, which Trump is also pruning; the cost of healthcare, which the President has said he is trying to lower for businesses; and customer demand all tied at 14%.

The survey found that 42% say changes in tax policy will have a positive effect to 24% who say they will have a negative effect; 38% say regulatory changes will have a positive effect vs. 26% who say it will be negative.

CNBC and SurveyMonkey said they surveyed 2,030 self-described small business owners age 18-plus in what is planned for a quarterly poll. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.