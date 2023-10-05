'CMT Music Awards' Set To Air On CBS On April 7

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air live on the CBS Television Network on April 7, the network said.

The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

The CMT Music Awards will again take plaid at the Moody Center in Austin after last year’s telecast drew a record 6.18 million viewers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the CMT Music Awards CBS back to Austin in 2024,” said executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram.

“From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage, and Bevo himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet. We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody Center and with the City of Austin and are thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April,” the producers said.