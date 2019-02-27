Clyburn to Head INCOMPAS Connectivity Effort

INCOMPAS, which represents competitive carriers and edge providers, has tapped former FCC commissioner and chairwoman Mignon Clyburn to head a new campaign focused on boosting "tech innovation and inclusion" in rural America.

Specifically, she will be working on boosting connectivity and opportunity. The new effort was unveiled at INCOMPAS' policy summit in Washington Wednesday (Feb. 27).

“I may have left public service but the fight for a better future will never leave me," said Clyburn, who exited the FCC last year. "I am excited about this opportunity to work with INCOMPAS, a mission-driven association that has always fought for innovation and opportunity for small businesses and young innovators with new ideas."

Closing the rural digital divide is the avowed priority for both the current FCC and the Trump Administration.

In January, Clyburn was tapped to join tech execs, academics, national security officials and others on a new National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence.

In addition to her time on the FCC, Clyburn has been a state utility regulator and a journalist. Her father, James Clyburn, is a representative from South Carolina, assistant leader and the third ranking member of his party in the House of Representatives.