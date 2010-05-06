Clyburn: Title II Is Essential

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has his Democratic majority for reclassifying some of the broadband ecosystem under Title II.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon (May 6), Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn added her approval to that of Commissioner Michael Copps.

Clyburn said reclassifying under Title II as a must.

"If we truly support universal access to broadband, if we are serious about transparency in broadband speeds and billing, if our aim is to strengthen our nation's cybersecurity, and if we care about ensuring meaningful access to communications technologies by people with disabilities, then Title II authority is essential," she said. "The fact that the Chairman has been able to find a way to accomplish this without unnecessary and burdensome regulations on industry means a victory for all parties."