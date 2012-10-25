Clyburn: There Has Been Great Interest From Broadcasters in Auctions

In a speech to the Americas Spectrum Management Conference

in Washington this week, FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn emphasized that the

FCC's upcoming incentive auctions are going to be voluntary, but also suggested

there were some volunteers in the wings.

"[T]o me, the most important aspect of this auction is

that it is voluntary. That means TV broadcasters may, if it is in their

interests, choose to submit bids to give up their spectrum rights in exchange

for payment...While we don't know exactly how much spectrum incentive auctions

will free up, there has been great interest generated from broadcasters and

wireless service providers," she said.

Asked to clarify what the commissioner meant by "great

interest" -- the National Association of Broadcasters says it has seen no

rush by its members to cash out -- an aide said she meant both that the office

had been hearing from broadcasters, including the National Association of

Broadcasters, complaining as part of a public relations strategy prior to the

statute being enacted. But her office also said she meant that she had heard

from some folks who are carefully examining whether there are financial

incentives to participate.

There have also already been a series of webinars on the auctions

that her office estimated included participation by as many as 800 broadcasters.

Broadcasters will also be looking for more info on the auctions Friday (Oct.

26) at the FCC's first incentive auction workshop.