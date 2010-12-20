Clyburn Supports Network Neutrality Vote

Add Democratic FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn to the 'yes'

column for FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's network neutrality item bring put

to a vote Tuesday.

She issued a statement Monday, not long after her fellowDemocrat Michael Copps said he would not block the order, though he said

he could not wholeheartedly support it.

Clyburn had already praised the draft while saying it still

needed some work.

"The Commission has worked tirelessly to offer a set of

guidelines that, while not as strong as they could be, will nonetheless protect

consumers as they explore, learn, and innovate online. As such, I plan to vote

to approve in part and concur in part the Open Internet Order during the FCC's

open meeting tomorrow."

That gives the chairman the three votes he needs to approve

the new rules, which expand and codify its network openness principles.