Clyburn Staffer Joins Carr Office

Republican commissioner Brendan Carr has tapped a top staffer to Democratic Mignon Clyburn to join his team.

Drema Johnson, who had been confidential assistant and deputy chief of staff for Clyburn, will be Carr's confidential assistant.

That follows the departure of Carr's acting confidential assistant Natalie Martinez, who is rejoining the Office of General Counsel, from which she had been dispatched to help out the new Republican commissioner.

“Drema has worked at the agency for over a dozen years and her experience will be a great addition to the office,” said Carr.