Clyburn, Rosenworcel to Appear at Calif. Net Neutrality Forum

FCC Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel will be traveling to Sacramento Sept. 24 for a network neutrality forum organized by Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), according to the congresswoman.

“A free and open Internet is essential for consumers, and to encourage innovation and competition in the Internet ecosystem. Over the course of the year, I have heard from hundreds of my constituents in Sacramento on the future of the Internet," said Matsui in a statement. "Given that the FCC is expected to consider new net neutrality rules by the end of the year, I am holding this timely forum in Sacramento to further explore the potential impacts on consumers, entrepreneurs and local businesses."

Matsui believes that banning paid peering agreements between traffic and content providers should be banned under net neutrality rules and has co-sponsored legislation to that effect, saying it would "[help] prevent the creation of a two-tiered Internet system and ensuring start-ups and entrepreneurs have access to the marketplace and that consumers can access all content equally."