Clyburn: 'Really Distressed' CBS/TWC Have Yet To Strike Deal

FCC Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said she continued to get updates on the Time Warner Cable/CBS retransmission consent dispute, but that she was not happy with the lack of progress.

That came in a press conference following the FCC's monthly public meeting.

"The commission is actively monitoring the status of this particular dispute, and is in touch with both parties," Clyburn said.

She reiterated what a spokesperson for the chairwoman had told B&C/Multi earlier in the week, which was that she would take appropriate action if the dispute continues.

"Quite frankly I am deeply disappointed that the parties seem to be unable to reach a retransmission agreement," she said. "I am really distressed that consumers and viewers are being adversely affected and my primary concern remains with them. We will continue to urge both parties to stay and resolve in good faith this issue as soon as possible."

The two parties announced Thursday they were going back to the table, the same day both sides testified at a New York City Council hearing on the fact that consumers were caught in the middle of the dispute.

"We agree with the Chairwoman that consumers are being adversely affected," Time Warner Cable said in a statement following the chairwoman's remarks. "We hope that CBS soon will come to a reasonable agreement with us that is fair to our customers and their viewers."