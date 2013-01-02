Clyburn Pledges to Keep Consumers Her Priority

FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn said Wednesday she was

committed to working with the Congress to "keep the needs of American

consumers paramount."

That came following the Senate's confirmation late Tuesday

of her nomination for a full, five-year term on the commission.

"It is an extraordinary honor to have the opportunity

to serve on the Federal Communications Commission for another term," she

said.

"On issues ranging from rural health care to interstate

inmate calling rates, Commissioner Clyburn championed reform and substantially

improved the Commission's work during her first term," said Republican commissioner

Ajit Pai, who joined the commission at the same time. "Her engagement,

collegiality, and commitment to the interests of consumers will continue to be

vital assets to the Commission as we confront the challenges on our

agenda."

"Commissioner Clyburn is a conscientious public servant

and a thoughtful leader on communications issues important to the American

public," said fellow Democratic commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. "I

look forward to working with her in the coming years as the Commission examines

the changing communications landscape.

"We are pleased that the U.S. Senate approved Commissioner

Mignon Clyburn to serve another term at the FCC," said AT&T senior VP

and federal regulatory and chief privacy officer Bob Quinn. "Her

dedication to public service, her independence, and her experience and

knowledge will be instrumental if we are to bring the benefits of 21st century

Internet broadband services to more Americans."