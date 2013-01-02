Clyburn Pledges to Keep Consumers Her Priority
FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn said Wednesday she was
committed to working with the Congress to "keep the needs of American
consumers paramount."
That came following the Senate's confirmation late Tuesday
of her nomination for a full, five-year term on the commission.
"It is an extraordinary honor to have the opportunity
to serve on the Federal Communications Commission for another term," she
said.
"On issues ranging from rural health care to interstate
inmate calling rates, Commissioner Clyburn championed reform and substantially
improved the Commission's work during her first term," said Republican commissioner
Ajit Pai, who joined the commission at the same time. "Her engagement,
collegiality, and commitment to the interests of consumers will continue to be
vital assets to the Commission as we confront the challenges on our
agenda."
"Commissioner Clyburn is a conscientious public servant
and a thoughtful leader on communications issues important to the American
public," said fellow Democratic commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. "I
look forward to working with her in the coming years as the Commission examines
the changing communications landscape.
"We are pleased that the U.S. Senate approved Commissioner
Mignon Clyburn to serve another term at the FCC," said AT&T senior VP
and federal regulatory and chief privacy officer Bob Quinn. "Her
dedication to public service, her independence, and her experience and
knowledge will be instrumental if we are to bring the benefits of 21st century
Internet broadband services to more Americans."
