Clyburn: No Qualms About Title II

Federal Communications Commission commissioner Mignon Clyburn said she had no qualms about voting to reclassify Internet access under Title II regulations.

In an interview for C-SPAN's Communicators series conducted before the FCC released the Title II order March 12, she pointed out, as she did in her comments before the Feb. 26 vote, that she was for Title II back in 2010, when the FCC under then chairman Julius Genachowski voted instead to use Sec. 706 authority and a legal underpinning that was unpinned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

"I had no reservations in moving in this direction because I felt it was the strongest legally sustainable framework," including applying the rules to mobile broadband, which she said was key to achieving mobile parity.

