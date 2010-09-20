Clyburn Names Chief of Staff
FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn has named Dave Grimaldi as her new chief of staff and media legal advisor.
Grimaldi had been senior counsel to
house Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (Mignon's father), specializing in
telecom and technology, among other things.
Grimaldi is also former legislative counsel to Rep. Ed Towns (D-NY).
Angela Kronenberg, Clyburn's legal
advisor for wireline issues, had been serving as acting chief of staff
since July, when Clyburn's Chief of Staff, Rick Kaplan, was named chief
counsel and senior legal advisor to FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski.
Kronenberg remains wireline legal advisor.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.