Clyburn Names Chief of Staff

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn has named Dave Grimaldi as her new chief of staff and media legal advisor.

Grimaldi had been senior counsel to

house Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (Mignon's father), specializing in

telecom and technology, among other things.

Grimaldi is also former legislative counsel to Rep. Ed Towns (D-NY).

Angela Kronenberg, Clyburn's legal

advisor for wireline issues, had been serving as acting chief of staff

since July, when Clyburn's Chief of Staff, Rick Kaplan, was named chief

counsel and senior legal advisor to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski.

Kronenberg remains wireline legal advisor.