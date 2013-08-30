Clyburn Names Acting FCC Managing Director

Acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn has made a trio of appointments, including an aide to oversee FCC reform issues.

Mark Stephens, chief financial officer in the FCC's Office of Managing Director, has been named acting managing director, in charge of the FCC's budget, finance, human resources, contracts, purchasing, communications, and more.

David Bray, executive director for the National Commission for the Review of the Research and Development Programs of the U.S. Intelligence Community, has been named Chief Information Officer.

David Valdez, senior director for the Computing Technology Industry Association, has been named special counsel to the acting chairwoman, handling regulatory reform issues and managing FCC advisory committees.