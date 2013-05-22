Clyburn: Maximizing Mobile Continues a Top Priority for FCC

In her first speech as acting FCC chairwoman, Mignon Clyburn told a CTIA convention audience in Las Vegas Tuesday (May 21), that "maximizing the benefits of mobile communications will continue to be a top priority for the FCC" and that "mobile innovation is key to U.S. competitiveness."

She said the FCC is on track to issue incentive auction rules by the end of the year.

Clyburn said that the FCC has taken a light regulatory touch, but has "touched" when necessary to ensure clear rules of the road and fair play.

She pledged to continue to focus on consumers, to make sure they understand and are engaged with the agency and to ensure that decisions are made "in as timely a manner as possible."

Clyburn took over as acting chairwoman on May 20. She has not yet outlined a regulatory agenda beyond saying she wanted to keep the agency moving forward.