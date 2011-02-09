Clyburn to Keynote ACA Summit
Democratic FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will be the keynote speaker at the American Cable Association's annual summit.
Clyburn will speak April 12. The summit is April 11-13 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Washington.
Clyburn helped get stronger conditions on the Comcast/NBCU merger "to ensure that independent cable operators can secure Comcast-NBCU programming on fair and reasonable terms," said ACA president Matt Polka in announcing the keynote.
ACA represents about 900 small and mid-sized cable operators.
