Clyburn to Join in Georgia Net Neutrality Event

Democratic FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will travel to Atlanta next week for an event with various groups, activists and others trying to prevent the Republican FCC majority from rolling back Title II classification of ISPs and reconsidering the rest of the 2015 Open Internet order.



Clyburn voted against the proposed Title II rollback, accompanied by a lengthy and passionate dissent and joined Capitol Hill Dems to vow to fight the rollback.



Calling it the Destroying Internet Freedom NPRM, Clyburn asked for a court challenge. She said that if ultimately adopted, the proposal would deeply damage the FCC's ability to "champion" consumers and competition, gut protections for both, and most troublingly, "has the potential, to damage our authority to help provide broadband, for the poorest and most remotely located Americans..."



The June 13 event will include representatives of Color of Change, Planned Parenthood, Buzzfeed, and others. It will be live-streamed.