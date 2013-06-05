Clyburn Gets 'Dingellgram' With Auction Concerns

Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) is continuing to press his

concern over reallocation of broadcast spectrum following the incentive

auctions, this time sending

one of his famed "Dingellgrams" seeking some answers from acting

FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn.

In a letter dated June 4, a copy of which was obtained by B&C, Dingell seeks answers to three

questions about the FCC's authority to take certain auction-related actions,

suggesting it may be exceeding its authority under the Middle Class Tax Relief

and Job Creation Act of 2012, legislation that included authorizing the

voluntary incentive auction of broadcast spectrum.

"I believe the Commission should adhere to

congressional intent and its mandate under law when [designing and executing

the auctions]," Dingell writes. "I am concerned that the Commission

may be acting or planning to act beyond such mandate in implementing the Act

accordingly."

The questions are: 1) "Does the commission believe it

must complete international coordination with Mexico and Canada prior to

reallocating and reassigning broadcast frequencies; 2) Does the commission

believe [incentive auction legislation] grants it authority to revise its

Office of Engineering and Technology Bulletin No. 69, a model used to predict

broadcast interference; 3) Does the commission believe [the legislation]

permits it to conduct a weighted reverse auction;" and 4) "What effect does the

Commission estimate that a weighted reverse auction would have on the number of

participants and the amount of spectrum recovered..."

In each case, he wants to know where the FCC is finding the

authority supporting its decision.

Broadcasters argue that the FCC should complete

international coordination before the auction, that the law did not grant

authority to revise the Bulletin 69 model for calculating stations coverage

areas and interference protections. And some broadcasters, notably the

Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, haveargued that the FCC should not weigh station values by population service orthe value of its station business.

Rep. Dingell, chairman emeritus of the House

Energy and Commerce Committee, has given Clyburn until June 28 to respond.