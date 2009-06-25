Clyburn FCC Nomination Official

Mignon Clyburn has officially joined Meredith Attwell Baker among the president's nominees for the FCC, according to the acting chairman.

Clyburn is a South Carolina utitliy regulator.

"I am so pleased that with today's nominations we can begin to look forward to a fully-constituted FCC, " said Copps in a statement. "With all the communications challenges confronting the Commission, I am looking forward to having the benefit of all the talents that five members can bring to our work. These nominees will get us there."

"I had the opportunity to work with Meredith Baker while she led NTIA and I quickly came to appreciate her intelligence, dedication and collegiality. If confirmed, she will bring a wealth of experience and credibility with her. She is an excellent choice for the job."

"Now that Mignon Clyburn's nomination is official, I will say again what a superb selection she is. Her years on the South Carolina Public Service Commission, coupled with experience in the world of media, will be tremendously helpful to her—and to her colleagues—at the FCC. She will be a great asset to the FCC and a pleasure to work with."

"I wish both Meredith and Mignon well as they navigate the confirmation process."

Clyburn, whose nomination was sent to the Senate Thursday, is a South Carolina public service commissioner and daughter of House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.).

She is the chair of the Washington Action Committee of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC).

Along with Republican nominee Meredith Attwell Baker, Clyburn's nomination must be vetted in both the Senate Commerce Committee and then get full Senate confirmation before they can be installed.

At press time Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) was trying to secure Senate approval of Julius Genachowski and Robert McDowell for FCC chairman and commissioner, respectively. If he succeeds, Genachowski could be in place by next week.

“I welcome President Obama’s nominations of Mignon and Meredith to serve as Commissioners at the FCC," said Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein. "These two outstanding public servants have strong records in government. Both bring a unique and important set of experiences to the Commission’s deliberations. America deserves a Commission that reflects the ideals, aspirations and diversity of America. Today’s nominations have done just that. It is with enormous enthusiasm that I heartily congratulate Mignon and Meredith on their nominations.”

Adelstein will have to exit the commission soon, when Julius Genachowski is installed as chairman. Genachowski was nominated to Adelstein's term, which still has four years left.