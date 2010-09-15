Clyburn: Cable Best Positioned For Broadband Video Future

She was

preaching to the choir, but FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn told a

Diversity Week audience in New York Tuesday that cable is "increasingly

setting the standard of excellence on television,"

citing its increasing variety of original programming that "reflects

our multicultural society."



Clyburn was speaking at the National Associatoin For Multi-Ethnicity In Communications (NAMIC) Conference.

Clyburn

suggested that cable was in a great position to capitalize on the trend

away from video over the TV set. "Pointing to a Pew survey released in

August, she said that only 42% of respondents

said owning a TV set was a necessity, and among the 18-29-year-olds,

that number was only 29%."

"Obviously,

change of this magnitude can be unsettling," said, but also said that

the cable industry has avoided the temptation to preserve the old

models, instead investing billing to build out its

infrastructure, and finding it in a "strong position to lead the market

for broadband delivery as the demand for higher speeds and more

bandwidth grows."

If

over-the-top video becomes the new standard, she suggested, it would

favor networks best equipped to deliver bandwidth-hungry video. "[R]ight

now," she pointed out, "that would be cable." She also

put in a plug for keeping that online pipeline open to content by and

for women and minorities.



But Clyburn

pointed to room for improvement in the cable industry as well. While she

said that NAMIC research showed there has been "consistent improvement"

in diversifying the workforce, but that

the numbers still did not match their percentages in the population,

and that the survey also showed a "slight bias" against minorities and

women in retention.



Clyburn also

sent the message to companies who want to merge in the media space,

"While I can't discuss the specifics of pending matters, for mergers in

the Media industry in particular," she said,

"commitments to promote and protect diversity are critical.

I will

value assurances from parties that their proposed transactions and

mergers will result in more opportunities for new and diverse entrants,

whether in programming or marketing, or in hiring

staff or choosing vendors."



Comcast,

steward of the first big proposed media merger under the Obama

administration, has made a number of pledges on the diversity front,

including programming, marketing, staffing and vendors.

