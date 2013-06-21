Clyburn: Auction on Track for 2014
FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said Thursday that the FCC had
an economic imperative to use spectrum more efficiently and that it was on
schedule to hold the broadcast incentive auction next year.
That was in a speech at a Utilities Telecom Council policy
summit in Washington, according to a prepared text of her remarks.
She said there was no higher "organizational
priority" than conducting successful incentive auctions.
That puts Clyburn on the same page as FCC chair
nominee Tom Wheeler, who told Congress this week he, too, expected the FCC to
be able to hold the auction in 2014 as scheduled.
