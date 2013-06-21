Clyburn: Auction on Track for 2014

FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said Thursday that the FCC had

an economic imperative to use spectrum more efficiently and that it was on

schedule to hold the broadcast incentive auction next year.

That was in a speech at a Utilities Telecom Council policy

summit in Washington, according to a prepared text of her remarks.

She said there was no higher "organizational

priority" than conducting successful incentive auctions.

That puts Clyburn on the same page as FCC chair

nominee Tom Wheeler, who told Congress this week he, too, expected the FCC to

be able to hold the auction in 2014 as scheduled.