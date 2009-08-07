Clyburn Announces First Staff Appointments

New Democratic FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn Friday announced her first staff appointments. Clyburn was sworn in Aug. 3.

Michele Ellison, most recently acting general counsel, will lead the transition team for Clyburn.

Renee Roland Crittendon, who had only recently been named deputy chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau by new Chairman Julius Genachowski, will become Clyburn's chief of staff and senior legal advisor, a role she filled for former Democratic Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein.

Rick Kaplan, who had been deputy coordinator for the DTV task force, will serve as acting legal advisor and chief of external affairs, handling media and consumer issues.

Carol Simpson, acting associate bureau chief for the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, will be acting legal advisor for wireline and broadband matters.

Almira Kennedy, a special assistant in the office of the General Counsel, will be interim confidential assistant.