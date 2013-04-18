Clyburn Aide Exiting

Angela Kronenberg, wireline legal adviser to FCC commissioner

Mignon Clyburn, is exiting her post.

Rebekah Goodheart, deputy director of the Technology

Transitions Policy Task Force and association chief of the Wireline Competition

Bureau, has been named acting wireline legal adviser.

Kronenberg has been legal adviser since December

2009. "Angie has been instrumental in the protection of consumers and the

advancement of competition in her three-plus years as my legal adviser,"

Clyburn said in a statement.