Clyburn Aide Exiting
Angela Kronenberg, wireline legal adviser to FCC commissioner
Mignon Clyburn, is exiting her post.
Rebekah Goodheart, deputy director of the Technology
Transitions Policy Task Force and association chief of the Wireline Competition
Bureau, has been named acting wireline legal adviser.
Kronenberg has been legal adviser since December
2009. "Angie has been instrumental in the protection of consumers and the
advancement of competition in her three-plus years as my legal adviser,"
Clyburn said in a statement.
