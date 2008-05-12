Clinton Responds to WWE Questions

Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) was the first presidential candidate to respond to World Wrestling Entertainment's questions about issues affecting its younger-skewing audience.

All three candidates taped messages to WWE viewers on the eve of the Pennsylvania primary and, as in past years, WWE compiled questions and submitted them to as part of its Smackdown Your Vote voter education and registration effort.

Issues covered in the Clinton response included the economy, health care, education, energy, social security and Iraq, although there were no predictions from Clinton on who would prevail in the election smackdown in November.