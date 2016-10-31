Clinton Maintains Lead in Latest NBC/Survey Monkey Poll

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is holding on to her six point lead (47% to 41%) over Republican Donald Trump despite the announcement by FBI director James Comey last week that the FBI was looking into more e-mails that could be "pertinent" to the investigation of Clinton’s private e-mail server.

That is according to the latest NBC News/Survey Monkey tracking poll.

The finding came despite the fact that 55% of poll respondents of likely voters say it is an important issue. Forty-four percent say it is more a distraction.

The survey was conducted Oct. 24-30 online among a national sample of 40,816 likely voters.