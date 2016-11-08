Clinton Leads in Media Polls
There is a lot of Hillary Clinton blue in the RealClearPolitics chart of Nov. 7 presidential polls conducted by the major broadcast and cable media outlets.
In the four-way race—which includes Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein—NBC News-SurveyMonkey has Clinton with a six-point lead over Republican Donald Trump at 47% to 41% nationally. CBS News has Clinton with a four-point lead, 45% to 41% for Trump. Fox News also has Clinton up four points at 48% to 44%, as does the ABC-Washington Post poll, with Clinton at 47% and Trump 43%.
"Today we make America great again," Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning. "Let’s go make some history today," Clinton Tweeted.
