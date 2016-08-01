Trending

Clinton Gets Post Convention Bump

By

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is now leading in three national polls released since the Democratic convention wrapped up July 28.

In the latest poll, a CBS News poll released Monday, Clinton leads Donald Trump 47% to 41%. That is compared to a one percentage point lead for Trump in the same poll on July 25, following the Republican convention.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released the day after the convention ended, Clinton topped the Republican nominee 40% to 35%, and in a Public Policy Polling (PPP) poll released July 30, Clinton was up 50% to 45%.