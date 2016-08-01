Clinton Gets Post Convention Bump

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is now leading in three national polls released since the Democratic convention wrapped up July 28.

In the latest poll, a CBS News poll released Monday, Clinton leads Donald Trump 47% to 41%. That is compared to a one percentage point lead for Trump in the same poll on July 25, following the Republican convention.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released the day after the convention ended, Clinton topped the Republican nominee 40% to 35%, and in a Public Policy Polling (PPP) poll released July 30, Clinton was up 50% to 45%.