Clinton Fans Urge Media to Go to (Electoral) College

Some Hillary Clinton supporters are still hoping for a "hail mary" from the Electoral College.

It looks as though Clinton will win the popular vote by 1.5 million votes or more, and the election isn't actually final until the Electoral College vote on Dec. 19 (the meeting of the electors always takes place on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December) and is not announced until after Congress tallies up those elector votes on Jan. 6, 2017.

In an email to journalists, a pair of those supporters say the media needs to report that fact "with the significance and urgency that it deserves."

One facet of that story is that a change.org petition asking those electors to support Clinton, rather than Donald Trump, has drawn over 4.5 million signatures.

The petition urges electors to switch their votes. In some states those so-called "faithless electors" can switch with impunity, in other cases they would have to pay a fine—the votes would still count—a fine the Clinton supporters suggest they would be happy to pay.