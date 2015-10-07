Clinton Can't Support TPP

Leading Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has joined the presidential contenders who have come out against the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal struck last weekend between the U.S. and 11 Asia Pacific countries.

TV and movie producers had hailed the agreement for opening up new markets and protecting content. But opponents said it was a gift to big business.

In an interview for PBS NewsHour, Clinton said she has always said such an agreement should create jobs, raise wages and advance national security. She said that is still the bar, but from what she knows about the agreement, it does not appear to meet it.

She said trade agreements can look good on paper, but not so much in reality. From what she knows about the agreement--she has not seen the text or all the details--"as of today, I am not in favor of what I have learned about it."

Clinton's opposition, which could potentially woo some liberals from the Bernie Sanders camp, drew praise from various TPP critics.

Evan Greer, campaign director for Fight for the Future, said that "[t]he fact that Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump are all standing up to oppose this deal should tell you something: it’s supremely unpopular among American voters. And with good reason: the TPP poses a grave threat to the most basic aspects of our democratic process."

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten added his praise for the candidate's stance.

“The TPP is an agreement that was cloaked in secrecy; it threatens to harm workers and the environment, and keep affordable drugs out of the hands of doctors and patients. Most Americans still struggle to get ahead, and these trade agreements have made their situation worse. We need agreements that protect working people and put their interests above wealthy special interests. In standing with labor, human rights and environmental groups that have continuously raised concerns about the TPP, Hillary has proven again that she is a champion for working people.”