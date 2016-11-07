Clinton Ahead in Final NBC-WSJ Election Poll

Two days before the election, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was leading by four points (44% to 40%) over Republican Donald Trump in the final NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll of the 2016 election season.

Libertarian Gary Johnson had 6% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein had 2%.

The poll was conducted Nov. 3-5 among 1,200 likely voters, which means before FBI director James Comey said the unclosed investigation into Clinton's e-mails had been closed again.

Clinton had a wide lead among early voters 53% to Trump's 39%, while Trump was ahead 48% to 41% among those waiting until election day.

Of all voters polled, 52% said they would be "comfortable" with Clinton as President to only 43% who said the same about Trump.