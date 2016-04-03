Clinton Agrees to GMA Debate

Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton has agreed to a debate during Good Morning America on April 15, according to ABC.

"'GMA' offered a debate during 'GMA' on Friday the 15th. I'll be there," she said. "I think it's a great opportunity to reach an audience that may not always be able because of other obligations to tune in to debates."

The Clinton and Sanders campaigns have been trying to negotiate a debate for the past week or so in advance of the New York primary.

At press time, Sanders had not accepted ABC's invitation to debate on Friday morning, but told ABC earlier in the day Sunday he thought they would able to work out a debate time agreeable to both.